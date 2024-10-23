Home not livable after fire heavily damages kitchen in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A home is not livable after a fire heavily damaged a kitchen in Vandalia.

As reported previously by News Center 7, medics transported a woman to the hospital after a house fire Tuesday night in Vandalia.

Firefighters responded after 9:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Stonequarry Road.

They found a fire in the kitchen and put it out, the department wrote on social media.

The woman suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, Chief Chad Follick told News Center 7.

The kitchen suffered heavy fire damage and the house cannot occupied.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

