Suspect shot during attempted McDonald’s robbery in Ohio, mayor says

CLEVELAND — A suspect got shot while attempting to rob a McDonald’s in Ohio on Tuesday.
The incident happened at around 8 p.m. in East Cleveland.
East Cleveland Mayor Lateek Shabazz told CBS affiliate, WOIO TV in Cleveland, that a “Good Samaritan” shot the suspect.
Medics transported the male suspect to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
