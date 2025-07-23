Suspect shot during attempted McDonald’s robbery in Ohio, mayor says

CLEVELAND — A suspect got shot while attempting to rob a McDonald’s in Ohio on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. in East Cleveland.

East Cleveland Mayor Lateek Shabazz told CBS affiliate, WOIO TV in Cleveland, that a “Good Samaritan” shot the suspect.

Medics transported the male suspect to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

