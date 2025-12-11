Holiday season program helps to keep drunk drivers off the road

TROY — A Miami Valley community organization is working to prevent drunk driving deaths this holiday season, as nearly 40 people die in such crashes daily, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Rotary Club of Troy has been raising awareness for designated drivers during the holiday season for the past 26 years, contributing to a record of no alcohol-related deaths in Miami County during this time since 1999.

“It’s one of the worst calls they have to go on,” said Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, who has witnessed the dangers of driving under the influence during his decades in law enforcement.

“If you have somebody that’s been drinking at an afternoon party and comes home, I mean, it could result in the death of innocent people and children,” said Scott Farrenkopf of the Rotary Club of Troy.“

There have been no alcohol related deaths in Miami County during the holiday season, so we believe we’ve contributed to that, and we want to continue it,” said Larry Heisey of the Rotary Club of Troy.“

We are reliable. You can call us. It’s a free ride,” said Beth Taylor, Director of Community Rides.“Step up if you see somebody who’s had too much; don’t let them drive.

There’s plenty of ways you can get them home safely,” advised Sheriff Duchak.

In September, a Miami County deputy and a K-9 were hit by a drunk driver, highlighting the ongoing dangers of impaired driving.

To prevent such tragedies, the Rotary Club of Troy has partnered with Community Rides to offer free rides home for those who have been drinking.

Posters promoting designated drivers will be displayed at bars and businesses across Miami County.

Sheriff Duchak has announced that there will be extra patrols during the holiday season to catch impaired drivers.

He advises making a plan before going out if you intend to drink, emphasizing the importance of safety and responsibility.

With continued efforts from local organizations and law enforcement, Miami County aims to maintain its record of zero holiday drunk driving deaths, ensuring the safety of its residents.

