Holiday giving tree returns for local assisted living

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Stillwater Center announces its annual holiday giving tree has returned for the 2025 holiday season.

The tree can be accessed in person at the Montgomery County Administration Building or online, according to a spokesperson.

The Stillwater Center Giving Tree has truly found its groove in the digital age,” said Dr. Michelle Pierce-Mobley, Stillwater Center Director.

For the last three years that the tree was up, every single tag had been taken, said Pierce-Mobley.

The Stillwater Center is an intermediate care facility for residents of Montgomery County with developmental disabilities.

The center houses 100 residents from toddlers to seniors in their 80s.

Each giving tree tag has a list of the residents’ top holiday wishes, which range from toys to puzzles, books, and bathrobes.

“We see it every year: when the gifts arrive, so do the smiles,” said Justin Allen, Assistant for Stillwater Center’s Residential Enrichment.

Allen said it makes the residents feel seen and valued.

Participants are not required to buy everything on the tag.

Items must be new, unwrapped, and labeled with the resident’s initials.

Gifts must be dropped off or shipped to Stillwater Center by Dec. 8. at 8100 N. Main St., Dayton.

If shipping, address the packages to “Attn: Justin Allen” and include the resident’s initials.

