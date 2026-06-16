History of B-52 Bomber after deadly crash in California

DAYTON — The U.S. Air Force is investigating a deadly crash in the southern California desert involving a B-52 bomber. It happened shortly after takeoff and killed all 8 people on board.

Time-lapse footage showed thick black smoke rising over Edwards Air Force Base after the B-52 Stratofortress Bomber crashed.

Authorities said the B-52 was on a test mission Monday when the tragedy occurred.

First built during the height of the Cold War in 1955, the B-52 has been flying for more than 60 years and has set many records along the way. And it’s one of the largest planes on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

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The long-range heavy bomber was instrumental in the Southeast Asia War, carrying out a wide range of missions.

The Air Force said it was the first jet to fly nonstop around the world, with more than 45 hours in the air and it needed to refuel only three times.

It was the plane that made the first airborne hydrogen bomb drop.

The plane on display at Wright Patterson Air Force Base was severely damaged during the Vietnam War and was flown to the museum in 1978.

Now it serves as a backdrop to several base events, including Tuesday’s Change of Command Ceremony, where leaders acknowledged Monday’s crash.

“I would ask for all of you to join me in a moment of silence for the eight members of our AFMC family that we lost at Edwards Air Force Base yesterday,” said Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton of the U.S. Air Force.

The museum placed a wreath next to the B-52 honoring the crew.

There are still more than 50 B-52’s flying today. The Air Force expects to keep them flying through 2050.

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The Air Force said the plane took off and immediately after takeoff crashed and burst into flames

Aerial images from the scene showed a large area of charred ground just off the runway, where the plane went down.

Boeing released a statement confirming two of its employees were among those on board, along with members of the military, government civilians and government contractors supporting the test mission.

The Air Force said it’s looking into what caused the crash and that the process could take months.

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