Historic local building broken into, vandalized

KETTERING — Police are investigating after a historic Kettering building was vandalized.
On January 2, around 11:18 p.m., officers responded to the Barnes Building on Far Hills Avenue in response to reports of a break-in, according to a police blotter.
Three unknown suspects broke out a window and entered the building, spraying graffiti on the wall, police said.
A Kettering City Schools spokesperson shared a photo of the broken window.
We are working to learn if the police have identified the suspect.
