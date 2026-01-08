Historic local building broken into, vandalized

KETTERING — Police are investigating after a historic Kettering building was vandalized.

On January 2, around 11:18 p.m., officers responded to the Barnes Building on Far Hills Avenue in response to reports of a break-in, according to a police blotter.

Three unknown suspects broke out a window and entered the building, spraying graffiti on the wall, police said.

A Kettering City Schools spokesperson shared a photo of the broken window.

We are working to learn if the police have identified the suspect.

