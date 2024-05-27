Teen dead after weekend crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A teenager is dead after a weekend crash in Butler County early Sunday morning.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to Cincinnati Brookville Road near Scott Street and Alert New London Road on initial reports of a crash, according to Cincinnati TV Station WXIX.

The teen was riding in the passenger side and died as a result of the crash, dispatchers told WXIX.

Brian Martin, Ross High School principal, said in an email to students that the teen dead is a 17-year-old student from Ross High School, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has not released the name.

The crash remains under investigation.

