High school sophomore wins scholarship, trip after winning Ohio trivia competition

COVINGTON — A Covington High School sophomore won the inaugural Ohio History Bee on Thursday, after outperforming 17 other finalists in a live trivia competition.

The competition is part of the America 250 Ohio initiative, which commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Aidan Adams qualified for the event by achieving one of the highest scores on the American Legion’s Americanism and Government Test, an exam taken by more than 65,000 students across the state.

Adams began the qualification process on Nov. 4 when he took the Americanism and Government Test. The local exam was sponsored by American Legion Post 80 in Covington.

His results were the highest of any sophomore in his district, the region, and the state of Ohio.

Only 18 students advanced to the live rounds at the Statehouse out of more than 65,000 initial participants statewide. The finalist group included sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

During the competition, students faced multiple fast-paced rounds testing knowledge of the people, places, and events that shaped Ohio history.

In addition to the scholarship funds, Adams received a five-day educational trip to Washington and Gettysburg, Pa. All expenses for the trip are covered as part of the award.

The Ohio History Bee was established to promote historical understanding and civic engagement during the national milestone anniversary year.

Covington Exempted Village Schools commended Adams for his performance in the competition and for his representation of the Covington community.

Adams will be formally recognized in Columbus for his achievement. Further details regarding the timing of the recognition ceremony and the educational trip to Washington and Gettysburg have not been released.

Adams will be formally recognized in Columbus for his achievement. Further details regarding the timing of the recognition ceremony and the educational trip to Washington and Gettysburg have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group