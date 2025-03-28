Heavy rain, thunder possible this morning; chance of strong storms this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see periodic rain chances over the next few days.

The first chance will be early this morning.

The Next Big Thing Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Heavy rain is expected to move in mid to late morning and linger throughout the early afternoon.

“A few rumbles of thunder are possible,” said Ritz. “Nothing severe expected. Low temperatures are VERY warm. Dropping only into the upper 40s.”

Futurecast for Friday 11 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

It will also be very windy with gusts over 40 MPH late today.

Futurecast for wind gusts Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz is also tracking a chance for more showers and storms on Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area as a less than 15 % risk for severe weather.

Potential total rainfall Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“However, storm instability varies among the models right now, leaving uncertainties,” said Ritz.

We will update this story.

