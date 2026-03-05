Heavy rain moving through region; Homeowners reminded to check sump pumps

DAYTON — Homeowners are urged to inspect their sump pumps and home foundations as heavy rain moves through the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Butler, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties until 1 a.m. on Thursday.

While the rainfall marks the end of winter weather, it poses a risk for people with finished basements or obstructed drainage lines.

Daijon Stephen, electrical trades plumbing manager at CJ’s Heating and Air, recommends that homeowners perform a physical test of their sump pumps.

“Pour some water down there, make sure you physically hear and see the water ejecting out of the home. In the case that you hear an unusual noise, or the sump pump is kind of buzzing or not working, obviously, you should probably get someone out to take a look at that,” Stephen said.

Blockages in the discharge line can also lead to system failure.

Stephen noted that the pipe leading outside must remain clear of debris and should not be buried underground.

“Because in the case that it is covered, obviously if it’s going to eject water, it’s going to push all that back in the home, and especially if you have a finished basement or something of that nature, that’s a worst-case scenario,” Stephen said.

Modern technology offers additional layers of protection through remote monitoring.

Stephen explained that Wi-Fi-enabled sensors can now alert homeowners to water issues via their smartphones.

“They even have some that are WiFi enabled and connect to your phone, so literally as soon as it detects water, one it’ll either shut off like if your water heater bursts, or if there’s water nearby and you’ll get a detection right on your phone,” Stephen said.

Maintenance efforts should also extend to other areas of the home during periods of heavy rainfall.

Stephen recommended that people inspect their attics for signs of water seepage and check the exterior foundation for any visible cracks that could allow moisture to enter.

While the rain could present some challenges, people still welcome the change in weather.

Winnie Jones, a Dayton resident, said she prefers the current conditions over winter snow and cold.

“The rain does suck, yes, but it does mean like spring is coming,” Jones said. “I don’t do the cold, my birthday is in June, I’m a summer baby. I take the heat all day long.”

