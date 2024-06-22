Heat won’t stop families from making memories at Dayton Air Show this weekend

DAYTON — A young man was given a chance to hang out with the Blue Angels at the Dayton Air Show.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some people, and some people might not even get to have that experience,” 10-year-old Korvin Chaney said.

He has his dad to thank.

While Chaney’s dad was DJing a Blue Angels parent was in attendance.

“He had two extra tickets, and he gave them to my dad,” Chaney said.

>> Dayton Air Show organizers ‘stepping up’ their game to keep everyone cool amid hot temps

He said this would be his third air show. He is fascinated with flying.

News Center 7 asked Chaney how he is preparing for a long, hot day.

“Bringing extra water, bringing a fan, just trying to stay cool as much as we can anywhere,” Chaney said.

David Yenny also said his family is prepared for the heat.

“Well have water, and obviously try to find some shade as well,” Yenny said.

But he isn’t worrying about the weather. Instead, he’s focused on the time he will spend with his son.

“I think this is amazing and I think that we all should support what it is. I plan to every year from here on out,” he said.





©2024 Cox Media Group