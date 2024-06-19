Heat, humidity continue through weekend; when we could see cooldown

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is in the middle of its long run of 90-degree temperatures in over a decade.

Heat Advisory

The entire Miami Valley is under a Heat Advisory until Friday night.

According to Ritz, the region last saw this longest stretch of 90-degree temperatures in 2012.

The heat and humidity are expected to continue into the weekend with heat indices over 100.

Current models show temperatures above 90 degrees throughout the weekend, Ritz says.

Near record heat possible

There is a chance of showers and storms on Sunday and be slightly less hot.

Temperatures could drop below 90 degrees on Monday but are expected to return on Tuesday.

