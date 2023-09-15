‘Heart of it all;’ New ODOT sign to welcome I-70 travelers from Indiana to Ohio

COLUMBUS — Drivers entering Ohio will be welcomed soon with signs bearing the state’s new branding and slogan.

The signs will replace older and outdated signs at major entry points to the state, an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Development announced back in May that the state’s slogan would be, “Ohio, The Heart of it All.” It was previously used between 1984 and 2001.

“There is endless fun, excitement, joy, and adventure here in Ohio, but our state is more than just a travel destination,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “There is no better place to live, learn, work, and play, and now, everyone who crosses into Ohio will know that they’re entering the Heart of it All.”

The largest signs measuring more than 40 inches wide will be hung on the arch that spans Interstate 70 at the Indiana border in Preble County.

It will be one of 36 new signs made by the ODOT Sign Shop in Columbus.

“Each letter, each element is put on by hand by our employees, piece-by-piece, letter-by-letter,” said ODOT Sign Shop Administrator Joshua Wilson.

The goal is to have all signs installed by December.

New ODOT sign Photo credit to ODOT

