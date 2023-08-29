‘He lost control;’ Police seek man accused of damaging coffee shop over wrong order

SPRINGFIELD — A Tim Hortons in Springfield is currently closed due to a man causing damage to the building with a hammer after his girlfriend’s order was wrong.

“A disgruntled customer returned to the store a short time later and attacked the business,” Springfield Police Sgt James Byron said.

According to Byron, the man shattered the glass on the front door and some glass objects inside. An employee at Tim Hortons told News Center 7 that he raised the hammer at her as if to hit her.

“(He) just kind of terrified some of the employees and customers,” Byron said.

Some customers decided they would stand up to the man.

“I would have thumped him one,” a customer told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott.

One customer, who was inside at the time of the attack, pulled out his handgun.

“A customer inside that was armed with a handgun and believed he was being threatened so he displayed his handgun,” Byron said.

The suspect left the coffee shop and went to his car, but the customer followed.

“This customer followed at one point and believed he was being threatened with another gun that we cannot confirm and fired a warning shot,” Byron told News Center 7′s McDermott.

Springfield Police are still looking for the couple involved.

“We don’t have any other reason to believe this was anything other than an isolated incident, not sure what he was dealing with but he lost control,” Byron said.

















