Have you seen them? Deputies need help identifying theft suspects

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking if the public can help identify two theft suspects.

The two individuals allegedly stole from Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Liberty Center Mall, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Additional information was not immediately available.

If you recognize these individuals or have any other information, contact Butler County Sheriff’s Office Detective Nerlinger at (513) 759-7344.

