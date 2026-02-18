Have you seen him? Deputies looking for man wanted on multiple felony charges

BUTLER COUNTY — Have you seen him?

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Deputies are looking for 31-year-old Zachary Nicol.

Nicol is wanted on a Weapons Under Disability (third-degree felony) and an Escape (third-degree felony) charge.

He is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Nicol’s last known address was 924 Haverhill Drive in Hamilton, Ohio, 45013.

If spotted, do not approach him. Call 911 or 513-785-1278.

