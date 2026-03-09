Harry Connick Jr. coming to Fraze Pavilion

KETTERING — Grammy and Emmy-award-winning performer Harry Connick Jr. will be coming to the Miami Valley this summer.

Connick Jr. will perform in concert at Fraze Pavilion on Sunday, July 19.

“Backed by his stellar band, this special concert will showcase the full breadth of Connick’s artistry—from jazz standards and New Orleans classics to his masterful originals and career-defining hits," Fraze Pavilion announced.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. in-person at the Fraze Ticket Office, online at fraze.com or etix.com, or by calling 1-800-514-3849. There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

