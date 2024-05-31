Guy Fieri opens his first Italian restaurant in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Celebrity Chef and Columbus native Guy Fieri is officially opening his first Italian restaurant concept in his hometown.

Fieri’s new restaurant Trattoria opened on Thursday and is located at Eldorado Scioto Downs, 15 minutes south of downtown Columbus, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

“The first meal I ever had was in Columbus…I was born here!” said Fieri. “So, it’s a true homecoming to bring my latest concept to the area. Being from an Italian family, classic Italian American fare has always been a part of my life and I’m stoked to bring those real deal flavors to Scioto Downs.”

The restaurant features an “old-school Italian feel” with polished glass screens, rustic wood finishes, an open pizza and pasta prep station, and gallery walls.

There are two main dining areas, a private dining room, and a lounge-like bar.

The menu offers Italian favorites like primetime meatballs, pasta fagioli, chicken parmigiana, and 68-layer lasagna, according to a release from Scioto Downs.

“Chef Fieri is an iconic figure worldwide, and Scioto Downs is honored to welcome him home for his first Italian restaurant this spring,” said Amy Ankerson, SVP and General Manager of Eldorado Scioto Downs. “Our guests have been eagerly awaiting a new restaurant and the exciting Fieri addition provides an exquisite dining experience and a diverse menu that will cater to all customers.”

The restaurant will be open to the public on Sunday.





