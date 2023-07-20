Gunshot victim walks into area hospital, Dayton police are called

DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating after fielding a report from Kettering Health Dayton (formerly Grandview Medical Center) that a person who had been wounded by gunfire entered the facility Wednesday night.

>> Repossession agent is shot while trying to recover vehicle in Dayton

Hospital personnel called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch about 8:31 p.m., dispatch Sgt. Wallace said. Neither the condition nor the gender of the person was available, according to the sergeant.

Police have been dispatched to the area of East Hillcrest Avenue and North Main Street as the possible scene of the shooting, the dispatch sergeant said.

We are working to learn more about what happened. We will update this developing report as information becomes available.





©2023 Cox Media Group