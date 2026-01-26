Group helps clear almost 2 dozen driveways amid freezing temps

HUBER HEIGHTS — A crew in Huber Heights helped clear almost two dozen driveways on Monday.

“This is definitely very fluffy snow. It’s different from last year’s snow. Last year’s snow was pretty hard. It was pretty concrete,” Dale Montgomery said.

Montgomery and his crew spent the morning clearing driveways.

For 10 years, Montgomery has cleared out driveways, but this season there has been historic snowfall.

He hasn’t been this busy in years.

“I would have to say the beginning of 2019, it was pretty bad. Yeah, it got horrible. But it wasn’t as bad as this; this is almost two feet,” Montgomery said.

His clients are thankful for Montgomery and his crew clearing this snow out in single-digit weather.

“I’ve been stuck in the house,” James Mallott said.

The crew has already cleared out more than 20 driveways around the city.

Montgomery has a special technique.

“Start from the legs, and on top of that, you want to have good form. You don’t want to be messing up your back out here,” he said.

Especially when there are at least three more driveways for them to do, and more calls are coming in.

Montgomery said he’s just being a good neighbor.

“Just helping the people get them situated, trying to get them to work and get them where they need to go,” he said.

