Governor DeWine orders flags lowered in tribute to longtime Miami Valley state senator

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the life and service of former Ohio senator Ted Gray.

He has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio flown at half-staff at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes Office Tower today from sunrise until sunset.

News Center 7 previously reported that Gray passed away last week.

He served for 43 years in the Ohio Senate from 1951 until 1994. Gray was also the Majority Floor Leader in 1964 and later became President Pro Tempore.

He was born in Springfield but lived in Piqua.

DeWine said all other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the U.S. and Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same period.

