‘A golden opportunity;’ Springboro approves purchase of Easton Farm land

SPRINGBORO — The Springboro City Council has approved the purchase of a piece of land that has been highly debated and the subject of a 2022 lawsuit.

On Thursday, the city council unanimously approved entering into a purchase agreement with Easton Farms Partners, LLC to buy the 60 acres of land between State Route 741 and the existing Easton Farm.

The frontage of the property will remain developable for commercial use, like retail, restaurants, and service businesses.

The purchase will allow the city to “decrease the overall development density and reduce the number of previously planned single-family owner-occupied houses by 80 percent.”

The city will also preserve open space by connecting North Park with Gardner Park. This will create a “buffer zone” for the existing neighborhoods, city officials shared.

Additionally, the city and Springboro Schools are discussing a potential land swap. Approximately 20 acres of land could be exchanged for Springboro Schools’ properties at Jonathan Wright, Clearcreek Elementary, and Wade Field.

As part of the agreement, which is still under development, the district would then explore the potential use of those 20 acres to build a new school to replace aging facilities.

“This land purchase provides a golden opportunity for the City to optimize the development of Easton Farm,” Mayor John Agenbroad said.

