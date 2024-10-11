Glitch sends hundreds of incorrect ballots to voters in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Election Day is 25 days away and Montgomery County Board of Election officials are working to sort out glitches in their system.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, some voters are having issues while returning their absentee ballot to the post office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bob Shadowens said the instructions that came in his envelope said he would need 73 cents postage or one forever stamp to mail in the ballot.

But he got a different answer at the post office.

“And she weighed it and she says, well, she goes, that’s going to require more postage because of the weight,” Shadowens said.

Shadowens paid the extra postage but called the Board of Elections, worried that other voters may have their ballots returned.

“Our understanding is, you can use a forever stamp because that’s whatever the cost is and it should get here, we’ll talk to the post office,” Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said.

News Center 7 uncovered an even bigger problem that Rezabek and other officials are working to solve.

More than 200 voters, mostly in West Carrollton, told News Center 7 that they received incorrect mail-in ballots.

Instead of one sheet of Pages 1 and 2, and a second sheet of Pages 3 and 4, voters received two sheets that were both Pages 1 and 2.

This glitch left them unable to vote on all races and issues.

“Those ballots are canceled, then the new ballots have already been re-issued and sent out to them. Everybody seems happy, the vendor is also putting some additional safeguards in place,” Rezabek said.

Rezabeck said their machines will divert any of the incorrect ballots out of the systems so they are not counted.

Shadowens said he’s glad to hear that officials are taking these things seriously and wants everyone to trust the voting systems.

“It’s not a matter of political party or anything like that, it’s just, you know, our right to vote and to make sure that it’s secure,” Shadowens said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]