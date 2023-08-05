‘Getting lost is half the fun;’ Seasonal corn maze opening at Young Jersey Dairy this weekend

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy will be opening its seasonal maze this weekend.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Young’s Jersey Dairy to host Memorial Day weekend event with carnival rides

Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Playland will cover more than 3.5 acres of cornfield on the farm, with one mile of twisting, turning paths, a spokesperson said.

“The corn maze is a fall tradition for many of our guests,” said John Young, CIEIO. “Getting lost is half the fun, though we will also have an app available for those who want some hints while exploring.”

The maze will be open on weekends starting today and then daily starting September 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Tickets will be $9.50 for ages five and older and free for children younger than four-years-old.

For more information, visit this website.

Young's Jersey Dairy Corn Maze Photo credit to Young's Jersey Dairy Website

©2023 Cox Media Group