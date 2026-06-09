Gas stations operating ‘close to cost,’ prices to increase

MIAMI VALLEY — For those planning a trip this summer, you may see a wide range of gas prices.

In Ohio, the average price per gallon of regular gas is $4.11, according to AAA.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be in the Miami Valley with local gas prices LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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The average price per gallon is 10 cents higher than it was yesterday, according to AAA.

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for Gas Buddy, said many stations throughout Ohio were operating “close to cost.”

“It’s probably the most volatile time in my career to be able to anticipate what gas prices are accurately going to look like this summer,” said De Haan.

Once the prices become too low, it’s not sustainable, resulting in a price cycle that we see now.

“The fluctuation ... oh my goodness, it’s like, make up your mind. Like, what do you want it to be? $3 $4. Come on, man,” said Tyler Gray from Xenia.

In Clark County, you will see gas for $3.92.

In Miami County, the average price of gas is $3.87.

In Greene County, a gallon of gas can cost $3.68.

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