Gas station to open on site of former tornado-hit hotel

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A QuikTrip will soon open on the site of a former hotel destroyed in the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The location at 2301 Wagner Ford Road will feature expanded parking, an 8,200-square-foot store with an enlarged kitchen, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

This is QuikTrip’s second Ohio location, with the first being in Dayton.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Nov. 20.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group