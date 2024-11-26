Gas prices could drop this week ahead of Thanksgiving travel

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — As tens of millions of people are getting ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the price of gas is one thing they are considering.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is taking a look at the current Gas Prices in the Miami Valley ahead of the busy travel days LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

AAA says the national average for a regular gallon of gas could dip below $3 this week.

In Ohio, the average gas price has been below $3 for at least the last month.

“That’s gonna give folks a little more money in their pocket for those holiday ingredients and of course for those black Friday shopping deals,” a spokesperson for AAA, Doug Shupe, said.

