Gas nears $4 a gallon as Iran war continues

DAYTON — Gas prices continue to increase as the War in Iran continues.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to drivers who are hoping to see some relief soon. Hear from them LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

“It’s ridiculous,” Anthony Davis said.

That’s the only way Davis could describe these gas prices.

“I just paid $40 to fill my tank up. That’s usually what it costs, $40, but 10 gallons? That’s ridiculous,” he said.

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He has noticed that the price of gas has gone up over the last month.

Tuesday, News Center 7 saw prices at most gas stations in the Dayton area at $3.99.

That’s up more than 30 cents from yesterday’s AAA average and nearly 60 cents from the average a month ago.

“Americans probably think, ‘hey, if the straits reopen, we’re done with this.’ No, no, no, the trouble has just begun,” Patrick De Hann. VP, Petroleum Analysis & Media Relations at Gas Buddy said.

Hann said it will take time for oil prices to drop.

“That would start gas prices moving lower, but it could take a couple of months for oil prices to fully retreat back into the 60s, which is where they were prior to the attacks on Iran,” Haan said.

Because of that prolonged blockage, oil supplies across the globe have been impacted.

That will take time to build back up, meaning prices at the pump won’t drop instantly.

“There’s a lot that needs to happen, and we could see gas prices that are influenced here in the United States until maybe the early part of the summer,” Haan said.

In the meantime, people like Davis are making adjustments elsewhere to keep getting around.

“You got to balance it out. Some days you won’t eat. Some days you won’t have gas,” Davis said.

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