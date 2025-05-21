Gas leak temporarily shuts down Dayton street

DAYTON — A gas leak shut down parts of Dayton on Wednesday.
Around noon, Dayton firefighters were called to reports of a gas leak in the area of 4300 Hoover Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Hoover Avenue was closed in both directions in the area of the leak.
A gas line was hit during construction on a house, but was promptly sealed, fire officials on scene told News Center 7.
The road has reopened.
We will continue to follow this story.
