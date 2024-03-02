Gas expert details constant price changes across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Gas prices continue to fluctuate across the Miami Valley.

AAA has gas prices at, or just under $3 a gallon for most in the region, but that could change soon.

“A lot of stations are losing a lot of money and when that happens, it usually will mean that stations are going to start trying to do their own thing and push prices,” Gas Buddy’s Patrick De Haan said.

De Haan said the recent trends show that many Miami Valley stations sell gas for around $3.11, well below the national average of $3.33 a gallon.

Early Friday, the Miami Valley was by far the cheapest area to purchase gas in Ohio.

>> WHIO Pump Patrol: Find Cheap Gas Prices

A few stations in Montgomery County started the day with gas prices less than $2.70.

De Haan said these prices are already changing.

“We saw gas versus earlier this week going up to $3.49 in Indiana and I think it’s just a matter of time before more stations push up to $3.49 a gallon. And that even for the stations at the average price is going to be a jolt of about 20 to 30 cents but some stations are going to be a jolt of 80 to 90 cents a gallon,” De Haan said.

Friday afternoon, News Center 7 watched several larger stations raise their prices to $3.49.

De Haan said if you see prices near or even still below $3.00 a gallon, you should stop and fill up your tank.

