Garrett breaks NFL sack record as Browns end season with win at Bengals

CINCINNATI — Myles Garrett made NFL history against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Garrett broke the NFL’s single-season sack record by sacking Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter.

He finished the season with 23 sacks. Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt held the previous record of 22.5.

But Andre Szmyt’s 49-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Cleveland Browns to a 20-18 win over the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Joe Burrow threw two first-half touchdowns, but Evan McPherson missed two extra points for Cincinnati.

Cleveland got a pair of defensive first-half touchdowns. Devin Bush’s 97-yard pick-six gave the Browns a 7-6 lead after one quarter. Sam Webb’s 47-yard fumble recovery increased the lead to 14-6 early in the second quarter.

Tee Higgins made a one-handed catch in the end zone before halftime to cut the halftime deficit to 14-12.

Szmyt’s 27-yard field goal in the third quarter increased it to 17-12.

Burrow threw a four-yard touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase with 1:29 remaining to put Cincinnati ahead, 18-17, but they missed the two-point conversion.

The Browns drove 40 yards to the Bengals’ 31-yard line with three seconds to set up Szmyt’s game-winning kick.

Cleveland ends the season with a 5-12 record.

Cincinnati is 6-11, including 3-6 at home.

a once-in-a-lifetime talent continues to make his mark#CLEvsCIN on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/GOy951yUP9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2026

APTOPIX Browns Bengals Football Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates with defensive end Adin Huntington (98) after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to set an NFL record for sacks in the regular season during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

