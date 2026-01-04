Firefighters respond to barn fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Greene County on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of Smith Road on reports of a barn fire, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

It is unclear at this time if the barn was occupied when the fire started.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

