Garden gnomes stolen from local yards; can you help identify the suspects?

KETTERING — Kettering police are asking for help identifying suspects accused of stealing garden gnomes from yards.

The Kettering Police Department has been receiving theft reports of garden gnomes over the past month or two, according to a social media post.

Police released video and photos from July 10 showing a female suspect and her red SUV.

>> Coroner IDs woman killed after vehicle crashes into RTA pole in Harrison Twp.

There are also photos from June 16 showing a second male suspect and his white pickup truck, who appears to be following a red SUV similar to the one in the first video. The pickup truck was described to have loud exhaust.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact Ptl. Jung at (937)296-2555, reference report #24-032193.

KPD is asking for your help in identifying the subjects in these photos/video. Over the past month or two, KPD has been... Posted by Kettering Police Department on Monday, July 15, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group