Garbage truck flips over, catches fire in Ohio

GAHANNA — Officers and firefighters responded after a garbage truck rolled over and caught fire in Ohio on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in Gahanna about eight miles northeast of Columbus.

Video and photos from our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus, show the garbage truck on its side and street blocked off. Firefighters were spraying it with water.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the garbage truck was empty when firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt.

Officers continue to investigate.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group