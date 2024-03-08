Funeral services for 14-year-old Ellie Carder today in Troy

TROY — Funeral services for 14-year-old Ellie Carder will take place today in Troy.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Funeral services announced for 14-year-old Ellie Carder

The service will take place at Baird Funeral Home in Troy at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery, according to her online obituary.

Visitation was held on Thursday.

>>PHOTOS: Community hosts vigil hours after discovery of Ellie Carder’s body

News Center 7 first reported that Carder was last seen on Jan. 31, near East Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue. Later that night, someone heard screaming at the ConAgra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

A week later, crews found her backpack north of ConAgra, and a large search resumed.

>>RELATED: Search resumes after missing 14-year-old girl’s backpack found in river, screaming heard

On March 3, more than four weeks after she was last seen, kayakers searching for Carder spotted a body.

“I’m calling in because I’m a kayaker out searching for Ellie Carder and we found a body,” a 911 caller told Miami County Communication Center dispatchers.

The 911 call brought emergency crews to a spot on the river near Route 202 and Ebberts Road.

>>RELATED: ‘Not going to be forgotten;’ Hours after discovery of Ellie Carder’s body, community hosts vigil

Carder’s dad reported her missing on Feb. 2 and Troy first responders spent weeks searching the river after finding her backpack, but their miles-long, days-long search was unsuccessful.

>> PHOTOS: Large search underway for missing 14-year-old girl

The discovery of Carder’s body led to a vigil at the bridge where it was believed she went into the water.

>>RELATED: ‘It’s all about coming together;’ Troy community mourning after discovery of Ellie Carder’s body

Carder’s obituary described her as having a generous and kind spirit and a contagious laugh.

“Ellie will be remembered for her laughter; it was contagious. The room came alive when Ellie entered. The more she could make everyone laugh, the more fun she had. She had a way of uplifting others and entertaining them with her humor,” her obituary said.

One of her friends said that Ellie was, “an amazing friend (who) was kind to everyone who knew her.”

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group