Frost possible tonight, quickly warming up by Tuesday

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Sunday. I hope your weekend has been well. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a breezy day with a few sprinkles. Tonight, we turn quite cold for mid-April and certainly colder than where we had been.

Freeze

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2-10AM Monday. This is due to a forecast for low temperatures to be at or below freezing. Sensitive plants can be damaged with our without frost as temperatures drop to or below 32 degrees.

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Tonight

Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. Kids will likely want a heavier jacket for tomorrow morning. Frost is most likely in sheltered areas where winds may be even lighter to allow for frost to develop.

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Trends

We do start the week on a chilly note. However, by Tuesday it is a distant memory with highs climbing back into the 70s. As we warm up, a system dropping southward may spark a few showers or isolated storms Tuesday night. No severe weather is expected.

Tuesday

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