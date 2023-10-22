‘A friend to everyone;’ Retired area police officer dies

FRANKLIN — An area police department is mourning the loss of one of its retired officers.

Retired Franklin Police Officer Terry Smith has passed away, the department announced on social media Sunday.

Smith spent 31 years with the department, serving many roles including as a patrol detective and school resource officer.

“Terry was a friend to everyone and loved by all. You will be missed. Rest easy brother,” the department wrote.

