Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory this morning; Warmer temperatures return

Freeze Warning is in effect now until 9 a.m. this morning for Auglaize, Champaign, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby counties.

Frost Advisory is in effect now until 9 a.m. for Butler, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio. It also includes Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Frost/Freeze Alerts for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Freezing with frost possible early

Above normal temperatures return

Occasional rain chances late week into next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild after a frosty start with highs in the lower 60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: The chance of a few showers or thunderstorms returns late in the day as of now with highs in the lower 70s.

Futurecast for Friday night at 7 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast for 10:30 p.m. Friday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: A chance for showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperature trend for next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Severe weather chances seem quite low at this time.

SUNDAY: A stray shower or storm is possible otherwise breezy, warm, and partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for storms. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

TUESDAY: A chance of a few showers with highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Drier weather returns with highs again in the 70s.

