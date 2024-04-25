Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory this morning; Warmer temperatures return

Freeze Warning is in effect now until 9 a.m. this morning for Auglaize, Champaign, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby counties.
Frost Advisory is in effect now until 9 a.m. for Butler, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio. It also includes Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Freezing with frost possible early
- Above normal temperatures return
- Occasional rain chances late week into next week
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild after a frosty start with highs in the lower 60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
FRIDAY: The chance of a few showers or thunderstorms returns late in the day as of now with highs in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY: A chance for showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Severe weather chances seem quite low at this time.
SUNDAY: A stray shower or storm is possible otherwise breezy, warm, and partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for storms. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
TUESDAY: A chance of a few showers with highs in the middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Drier weather returns with highs again in the 70s.
