Foster care agency begins donor-funded building expansion, increases access to services

TROY — An area foster care agency is breaking ground on building expansions to accommodate its growth.

Isaiah’s Place, located at 61 Stanfield Road in Troy, announced on social media Friday morning that they are working with Level MB Construction on building expansions.

“Isaiah’s Place has been one of the fastest-growing foster care agencies in the state of Ohio for the last year and a half. Because of this, we have used every square inch of our building to make room for offices, trainings, meetings, Child Advocacy observations and investigations, as well as therapy rooms for our families,” a spokesperson for Isaiah’s Place said in the post.

The foster care center broke ground this week on a fully funded 2,150 square foot expansion.

The addition includes a large art training room, meeting rooms, observation rooms, and restrooms that are all accessible to individuals with disabilities.

“We’re proud to build for those who are building stronger communities for us all,” a spokesperson for Level MB Construction said in a social media post.

