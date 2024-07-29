Fortune’s 50 best places to live for families; local community makes the list

One local Ohio community has ranked in the Top 50 of the best places to live for families in the U.S., according to Fortune.com.

Fortune releases this information annually and analyzes more than 2,000 cities across the country.

This year, Silver Spring, Maryland topped the list, but coming in at No. 5 is Mason, Ohio in Butler County. The next closest city to make the Top 50 is Westfield, Indiana, which is located north of Indianapolis.

Fortune said, “With a growing portion of Americans caring for both children and aging parents, more people want to live in cities where multigenerational families can thrive.”

And, a lot of people take retirement into consideration and, according to Fortune “as the retirement dream is unraveling for many older adults who don’t want to leave the workforce or can’t afford to, finding a place to live that provides a strong job market has never been more critical.”

As Fortune analyzed communities across the country, the ones that topped the list scored high on assets like healthcare, education, and affordability.

