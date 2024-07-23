Former Wright State Raider signs to play overseas pro basketball

DAYTON — A former Wright State Raider basketball standout has signed a professional contract to play overseas.

Trey Calvin signed with the Frankfurt Skyliners of the Basketball Bundesliga to begin his professional career, the team announced Monday.

“We are very proud of Trey as he moves onto the next level,” said Clint Sargent, Wright State men’s basketball head coach. “What he accomplished and the impact he had on our program will forever be in the fabric of our Raider Family. We wish him the best of luck and will continue to follow his career closely.”

Calvin played in 153 career games, the most in the Raiders’ history.

He scored 2,139 points, the second-highest in program history, and eighth-most in Horizon League history.

