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Former Wright State Raider selected in 2026 MLB Draft

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Andrew Duncan Photo contributed by Wright State University (WSURaiders.com) (Wright State University (WSURaiders.com))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

DAYTON — A former Wright State University (WSU) baseball player has been selected in the 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

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The Pittsburgh Pirates picked Wright State outfielder Andrew Duncan in the 19th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday, according to a WSU spokesperson.

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He started in 53 of his 54 games in his only season with the Raiders.

Duncan hit .367 with 6 homers and 36 RBIs last season. He had 79 hits, including 25 extra-base hits.

He finished the season with eight triples and finished in a four-way tie to lead the nation.

Duncan earned Horizon League First Team All-League honors and was named to the All-Tournament team.

He previously announced that he was transferring to the University of Tennessee.

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