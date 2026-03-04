Former Ohio pastor learns punishment for sexual battery of teenager

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A former pastor in Ohio has learned his punishment after pleading guilty to sexual battery charges involving a teenage victim, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dominic Foor, 40, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and has been ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and court costs.

Foor pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery in January, WBNS-10 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

His plea is connected to a 23-count indictment.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office told WBNS-10 that the sexual abuse happened when Foor was a pastor at Pathway Apostolic Church. However, he left his position at the church in March 2025.

The indictment indicates that the incidents started on Nov. 3, 2022, when the victim was 15, and lasted through Nov. 26, 2024.

When Foor is released, he must register as a tier III sex offender and be required to complete five years of post-release control, WBNS-10 reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group