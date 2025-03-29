Former Ohio lawyer pleads guilty after giving out client information, lying to FBI agents about it

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio lawyer who was accused of making false statements to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents pleaded guilty.

A former Columbus lawyer, 74-year-old Dennis McNamara, pleaded guilty on March 18, 2025, to charges of making false statements to the FBI.

The charges stem from when McNamara was a practicing lawyer in the Southern District of Ohio, and he represented a cooperating witness who provided information on a drug trafficking and sex trafficking organization operating in Columbus.

At the time, McNamara was engaged in a sexual relationship with a female sex worker, according to a release.

He informed the sex worker that he had represented the witness and provided details of the client’s cooperation, which placed his client at great risk of potential harm.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation questioned McNamara about the disclosures, and he reportedly lied to the agents about having revealed the information.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio was recused from the matter, and the prosecution was assigned to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

McNamara faces a maximum total sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. A sentencing date has not been set.

