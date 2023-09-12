Former area chief deputy named Dayton International Airport police chief

DAYTON — A familiar face has been named the new police chief of Dayton International Airport.

Daryl Wilson, who retired as chief deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in June, confirmed his new role at the airport.

Wilson was with the sheriff’s office for more than 30 years.

The role opened after longtime airport police chief Mike Etter announced his retirement earlier this month.

“Three months on the sidelines was enough. I think it was time. Doors opened up and I prayed about it. I wasn’t looking for anything... I’m excited to do something new,” he told News Center 7′s James Brown.

Wilson’s first day was Monday.

