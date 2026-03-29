Former bus driver accused of child sex crimes enters plea

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A former bus driver pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges that involve illegal sexual conduct with a minor on Friday in the Auglaize County Court of Common Pleas.

51-year-old Hector Hernandez entered a guilty plea for one count of sexual battery and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to our news partners, WCSM.

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Eight additional charges were dismissed as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

The offense occurred on Oct. 16, 2025, involving a 15-year-old girl, according to prosecutors.

According to authorities, the incident reportedly happened when Hernandez was working as a bus driver for St. Mary’s City Schools. He has since resigned.

Hernandez could face a maximum of 17 years in prison. Prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence.

As part of the plea deal, Hernandez will be classified as a Tier 3 sex offender, requiring registration with law enforcement every 90 days for life.

Hernandez was taken into custody at the Auglaize County Jail.

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