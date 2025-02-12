Former Browns player, 2-time Super Bowl champion arrested for allegedly choking woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested last week in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Toney was arrested and booked in the Douglas County Jail on February 6 on counts of aggravated assault - strangulation and obstructing/harassing 911 calls, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

TRENDING STORIES:

A judge set a bail of $25,000 for each count.

Toney spent the most recent season as part of the Cleveland Browns before being released in December.

He also helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowls LVII and LVIII in 2022 and 2023.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group