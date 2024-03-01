Food distribution event offered to Clark Co. residents affected by recent tornado

CLARK COUNTY — A food distribution event is being made available for Clark County residents impacted by Wednesday’s tornado.

The Second Harvest Food Bank is partnering with Kroger to host the distribution on Saturday, March 2, according to a social media post from the Clark County Emergency Management Agency.

The distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Clark County Fairgrounds on 4401 South Charleston Pike.

Those who attend need to bring their Photo ID.

For more information on Clark County Emergency Management Agency’s support efforts, visit its Facebook page.

