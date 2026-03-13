Flyers hold off Bonnies to advance to A-10 Tournament semifinals

PITTSBURGH — The University of Dayton Flyers are moving on in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

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The No. 4 seed Flyers beat the No. 13 seed St. Bonaventure Bonnies 68-63 in the quarterfinal matchup on Friday in Pittsburgh.

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Senior guard Javon Bennett led the Flyers with 27 points.

Sophomore forward Amaël L’Etang scored 11 points, while senior guard Jordan Derkack had 15 points off the bench.

The Flyers advanced to the conference semifinal. They’ll face top-seed Saint Louis on Saturday at 1 p.m.

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