Flood watch now in effect for the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to overflow rivers, creek, streams, and even roads. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
The flood watch is in effect for most of the Miami Valley through 2 a.m. Thursday. Please stay weather aware, especially if you’re in a flood prone area.
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The heavy showers and thunderstorms could be happening off and on all day long Wednesday. No severe weather is expect, and flooding shouldn’t become a widespread concern. Rainfall totals generally look to be between 0.5 to 1.5 inches with isolated spots reaching more than 2 inches under the heaviest downpours.
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After Wednesday, we are entering into a much needed dry stretch. The following rest of the week into the weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 70s.
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